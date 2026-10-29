Police investigate a viral video allegedly showing a man assaulting his elderly mother in Kalyan West | File Photo

Kalyan, October 29, 2026: A video purportedly showing a man assaulting his elderly mother has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage in Kalyan West’s Dudh Naka area.

Bazar Peth police have identified the man as Rasik Siddiqui and said he is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

🎥 #Kalyan: Video Of Man Allegedly Assaulting Elderly Mother Goes Viral; Police Probe Underway #Maharashtra #KalyanNews https://t.co/vrGNk3dJuM — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 29, 2026

Police Say No Complaint Filed

Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Nhayde of Bazar Peth Police Station said the video was two days old and that the woman seen in it was Siddiqui’s mother. According to the police, she has not lodged a complaint against him.

Nhayde said Siddiqui had been admitted to Manav Hospital on Santoshi Mata Road in Kalyan West two days ago. He is undergoing treatment under the supervision of Dr Sandeep Jadhav.

Medical Records To Be Verified

The police said Siddiqui is reportedly suffering from a mental health condition and that the relevant medical documents would be verified. Depending on the findings and if necessary, the police may initiate action under the prescribed procedure to facilitate his admission to the Regional Mental Hospital in Thane for further evaluation and treatment.

Alleged Threat To Neighbour Under Scrutiny

The viral video has also prompted allegations that Siddiqui threatened a neighbour who allegedly tried to intervene during the incident. However, the details of the alleged threat and the sequence of events have yet to be independently established.

Police said further action would depend on the findings of the inquiry and verification of the medical records. The absence of a complaint from the woman has also been noted by the police.

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The incident has raised concerns among local residents, but the allegations circulating on social media will need to be assessed against the available evidence before the circumstances can be conclusively established.

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