Kalyan: Tutor arrested for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

The Bazarpeth police in Kalyan arrested a 42-year-old tution teacher for sexually assaulting a 8-year-old girl. The victim was not ready to go for tuition but when her mother questioned her she revealed the reason behind it.

The police said the victim stays in Kalyan and the incident took place a few days ago at the accused's house. "It was when the teacher's wife went out for some work. The accused took advantage and sexually assaulted the girl. The victim was not ready to go the tuition and used to cry if her mother used to force it upon her. On asking her about the reason for not going, she revealed the act conducted by the teacher. The mother then approached the police and registered a case under sections of the Indian penal code and sections of the protection of children from sexual offence act, 2012," said a police officer from Bazarpeth police station.

Rajendra Ahire, senior police inspector, Bazarpeth police station confirmed about the arrest and said the accused is in police custody for a day.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 09:12 PM IST