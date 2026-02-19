 Kalyan Tribute: Students Swim 4.5 Km Across Arabian Sea To Honour Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Maritime Legacy
Students of Sacred Heart School in Kalyan marked Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary by swimming 4.5 km across the Arabian Sea from Khanderi Fort to Underi Fort. The expedition blended courage, historical awareness and a call to preserve India’s iconic sea forts.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
Sacred Heart School students undertake a sea swim between historic forts to commemorate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary in Kalyan | File Photo

Kalyan, Feb 19: While the city celebrated the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with traditional events and cultural programmes, Sacred Heart School in Kalyan marked the occasion in a unique and inspiring manner.

The school organised an open sea swimming expedition, where students swam 4.5 kilometres across the Arabian Sea from Khanderi Fort to Underi Fort, paying tribute to the legendary Maratha ruler through an act of courage and endurance.

Connecting with maritime history

The stretch of sea between the two historic forts once symbolised the naval dominance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who is credited with strengthening India’s coastal defence through a formidable navy. By choosing this route, the students not only challenged themselves physically but also connected with a significant chapter of maritime history.

Principal Yaseen Khatri said the initiative was aimed at blending adventure, historical awareness and social responsibility. “Our students displayed discipline, determination and teamwork while completing the expedition successfully. This was our way of offering a meaningful tribute to Shivaji Maharaj,” he said.

Call for preservation of sea forts

The expedition, however, was not limited to a sporting challenge. According to the school administration, the larger objective was to draw public attention to the condition of historic sea forts and to urge authorities to take concrete steps for their preservation and promotion. The school emphasised that protecting such national heritage sites is essential to keep future generations connected with India’s rich legacy.

Students who participated in the expedition included Saksham Mhatre, Abhiprit Vichare, Kartik Bhane, Anvita Todkar, Adhiraj Mhatre, Samar Mahape, Ved Karbhari, Amodini Todkar, Nayra Shinde, Ruturaj Vichare and Tanveer Marania, among others. School staff accompanied the group throughout the expedition, ensuring safety measures and continuous guidance.

Focus on holistic and experiential learning

Spread over nearly 11 acres, Sacred Heart School is known for its eco-friendly campus and is ISO QMS and EMS certified. The institution places strong emphasis on environmental awareness, leadership development and holistic education alongside academics, setting an example of experiential learning beyond the classroom.

