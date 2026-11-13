Kalyan Tragedy: 39-Year-Old Man Killed, Another Injured After Speeding Car Crashes Into Rayta Bridge Divider; Driver Booked

One passenger died after a Maruti Swift crashed into the divider on the newly constructed Rayta River bridge | Representational Image

Kalyan, November 13, 2026: A speeding car rammed into a road divider on the newly constructed bridge over the Rayta River on Thursday night, killing a 39-year-old man and leaving another passenger injured.

The accident occurred at around 8.15 pm on November 12. Kalyan Taluka police have registered a case against the 81-year-old driver who allegedly lost control of the vehicle while driving at high speed.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Laxman Jitram Thilwani (81), a resident of Saki Naka in Mumbai, was driving a red Maruti Swift bearing registration number MH 02 EU 8753 across the newly constructed Rayta River bridge. While crossing the bridge, the car allegedly went out of control due to high speed and crashed into the divider with considerable force.

The impact of the collision left Rajbahadur Amardev Jaiswal (39) with critical injuries to his head, hands and legs. Despite the severity of the injuries, he could not survive. Another occupant, Ashok Kamala Dubey, also sustained injuries in the accident.

The incident has once again raised concerns over road safety and the dangers posed by reckless driving, particularly on newly constructed stretches where vehicles may travel at high speeds.

FIR Registered Under BNS

Acting on a complaint filed by Suresh Das, Kalyan Taluka police registered a case on November 13 under Sections 281, 125(a), 125(b) and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The provisions relate to rash or negligent driving, endangering life, causing hurt and death by negligence.

Police have booked Thilwani in connection with the fatal crash. Further investigation is being conducted by Police Havaldar Ramesh Shedge under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Dhananjay Pore.

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Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, including how the driver lost control of the car and the sequence of events that led to the fatal collision.

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