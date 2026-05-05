Kalyan Traffic Police Penalise 7,457 Vehicles In April, Recover ₹82 Lakh In Crackdown On Violators

Kalyan Traffic Police intensify checks across key junctions to curb violations and ease congestion | File Photo

Kalyan, May 5: In a decisive push to streamline the city’s strained traffic system, Kalyan Traffic Police have intensified enforcement across key junctions, resulting in action against 7,457 vehicles in April and recovery of over ₹82.79 lakh in fines.

Enforcement drive across key junctions

Amid growing congestion and frequent violations, the traffic department has ramped up naka bandis (checkpoints) at all major intersections. The move has begun yielding visible relief for commuters, especially in high-density areas such as station zones and arterial roads.

According to official data released by the Kalyan Traffic Department, a total of ₹82,79,250 was collected as penalties during the month-long drive. The enforcement targeted a wide range of vehicles, with two-wheelers (2,861) and auto-rickshaws (2,343) accounting for the highest number of violations.

Other categories included tempos (800 three-wheelers and 113 four-wheelers), four-wheelers (388), private cars (366), trucks (188), buses (114), tourist vans (56), and kaali-peeli taxis (33).

Monitoring and surveillance strengthened

To ensure stricter monitoring, 25 naka points have been established in Kalyan West alone. These checkpoints are manned by 35 traffic personnel along with more than 20 wardens, maintaining constant vigilance throughout the day.

Traffic Incharge Milind Jhodage stated that surveillance has been significantly strengthened. “Daily photo and videography from every checkpoint is being reviewed. Each spot is under close observation, and departmental action has been tightened to ensure smoother traffic flow across the city,” he said.

Public response and future action

Residents and daily commuters have acknowledged the improvement. Social activist Madhukar Walhekar noted, “There is noticeable relief in traffic congestion. Earlier, it was extremely difficult to enter the station area due to auto-rickshaw chaos. With strict police action and the presence of RTO vehicles, the situation has improved considerably.”

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Authorities have indicated that the crackdown will continue in the coming months, urging citizens to follow traffic norms and cooperate in maintaining order on city roads.

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