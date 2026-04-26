Kalyan Traffic Chaos Triggers Political Firestorm As Shiv Sena (UBT) Accuses Police Of Nexus With Auto Drivers |

Kalyan: The escalating traffic congestion in Kalyan has triggered a sharp political confrontation with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leaders locking horns with the traffic police over alleged administrative failure and irregularities involving auto-rickshaw operations.

The issue came to a head during a heated meeting at the ACP traffic office where Shiv Sena (UBT) Deputy Leader Vijay Salvi accused the traffic department of being “inactive” and alleged a nexus between officials and rickshaw drivers. The confrontation underscored growing frustration among commuters who continue to face daily gridlocks near key transit points.

According to the complaint submitted by the party despite the presence of designated auto-rickshaw stands near Kalyan railway station drivers allegedly occupy roads near Deepak Hotel, Vikas Hotel, and Santosh Hotel, leading to severe bottlenecks. This unauthorized clustering forces commuters to struggle for rickshaws at official stands while traffic flow remains heavily disrupted.

Fare Violations, Overloading Add to Commuter Woes

The complaint further highlights rampant fare-related violations and overloading practices. Rickshaw drivers are accused of refusing short-distance passenger instead prioritizing longer routes for higher earnings. In several instances vehicles were found carrying passengers beyond permissible limits.

Additionally, commuters have reported arbitrary fare hikes post 10 PM, a time when the presence of traffic personnel is said to be minimal. These practices have not only inconvenienced passengers but also raised serious concerns about safety and regulatory enforcement.

Tourist Buses Worsen Night-Time Congestion

Traffic congestion is further aggravated during night hours due to the presence of private tourist buses parked along key routes such as Sahajanand Chowk, Agra Road, and Murbad Road. These buses often stationed along the roadside, significantly reduce carriageway space and choke vehicular movement.

The situation near the station premises becomes even more chaotic as private buses enter the already congested zone, bringing traffic to a near standstill.

Police Accused of Negligence; Action Demanded

Shiv Sena leaders alleged that traffic police personnel are frequently absent at crucial junctions leaving traffic management largely in the hands of wardens. They also pointed out poor enforcement of one-way traffic rules across the city.

Along with Vijay Salvi, city chief Bala Parab, group leader Umesh Borgavankar, Dutta Khandagale, and former corporator Daya Shetty met ACP Kiran Balwarkar and Traffic In-charge Milind Jhogde demanding immediate corrective measures and the implementation of a robust traffic management plan.

Authorities Respond, Cite Infrastructure Constraints

Responding to the allegations, Traffic In-charge Milind Jhogde attributed part of the problem to ongoing Smart City works near Kalyan station. He stated that the lack of designated parking space has forced rickshaw drivers to park haphazardly.

Action is ongoing against violations of one-way rules and illegal parking by travel buses. We are making continuous efforts to ensure that traffic congestion is minimized Jhogde said.

Citizens Await Concrete Relief

With traffic congestion worsening by the day, coupled with alleged administrative lapses and unregulated transport practices, commuters in Kalyan continue to bear the brunt. All eyes are now on the administration to see whether decisive action will be taken to restore order on the city’s roads.

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