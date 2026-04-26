Bhiwandi Activists Use 'Gandhigiri' With Bouquet And Sarcastic Award To Protest Absentee Gram Panchayat Officer |

Bhiwandi: Frustrated by administrative inaction and repeated absenteeism, members of the Shramjeevi Sanghatana adopted an unconventional protest method ‘Gandhigiri’ to highlight alleged negligence by Mohili Gram Panchayat Officer Mahendrasingh Rathod. The activists presented him with a bouquet of Gulmohar flowers and a sarcastic “Ideal Officer” award, exposing what they described as systemic apathy.

Katkari community struggles for basic needs

The demonstration was rooted in serious grievances affecting residents of Vavlya Wadi and Bori Wadi, where a significant population from the Katkari community resides. Despite being among the most vulnerable sections, locals continue to struggle for basic necessities, including access to clean drinking water.

Beyond water scarcity, multiple welfare-related processes remain incomplete. These include applications for Aadhaar cards, forest land rights, caste certificates, ration cards, and benefits under housing schemes. Locals claim that Rathod’s frequent absence even on official public interaction days—has stalled progress on these critical issues.

Band procession turns up the heat

Responding to mounting complaints, the organisation mobilised under the leadership of Taramati Jadhav and Santosh Jadhav. The protestors arrived at the gram panchayat office with a band procession, turning the demonstration into a high-visibility event aimed at drawing administrative attention.

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Key figures present included Thane District Vice President Sagar Desak, Taluka President Asha Bhoir, Taluka Secretary Vishwanath Pasari, Mahapoli Group President Dayanand Patil, Dabhad Gan Secretary Vinod Gavit, and Pradeep Manjrekar, along with a large number of workers.

The pressure appeared to yield immediate results. Rathod attended the office during the protest and reportedly took steps to address some of the pending issues on the spot. While the organisation welcomed the prompt response, it maintained that sustained accountability and regular presence of officials are essential for long-term resolution.

The incident highlights how symbolic, non-violent protest strategies can effectively expose administrative lapses while amplifying the voices of neglected communities, particularly those on the socio-economic margins.

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