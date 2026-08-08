Kalyan Traffic Police Launch Drive To Ease Railway Station Congestion, Regulate Autos And Remove Encroachments |

Kalyan: In a bid to ease persistent congestion around Kalyan railway station and provide commuters with smoother and safer access, the traffic department has launched a special drive in coordination with the local police and the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The campaign focuses primarily on managing peak-hour traffic regulating the movement and parking of auto-rickshaws and keeping encroachments under check. The authorities aim to bring greater discipline to the station premises and ensure that the area remains free from traffic bottlenecks caused by haphazard parking and unauthorised occupation of pedestrian spaces.

The drive is being conducted under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police Kiran Balwadkar. The operation is being monitored by Mahatma Phule Police Station Senior Police Inspector Baliramsingh Pardeshi along with RTO officials.

Meanwhile, Kalyan Traffic Branch Senior Police Inspector Umesh Sawant, after taking charge, has introduced special traffic arrangements during peak hours to regulate vehicular movement in and around the station area.

Auto-rickshaw drivers counselled, instructed to maintain queues

As part of the drive, traffic officials are holding meetings with auto-rickshaw unions and counselling drivers on maintaining discipline at the station. Drivers have been instructed to park their vehicles only at designated locations and maintain proper queues so that passengers can board and alight without disrupting traffic.

Officials are also taking action, with the assistance of the RTO, against drivers found violating traffic regulations. The authorities have stressed that the objective is not merely to regulate auto-rickshaws but also to ensure a more orderly and commuter-friendly system at one of Kalyan's busiest transport hubs.

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Encroachments under scanner

The campaign has also extended to encroachments obstructing pedestrian movement. Action is being taken against hawkers and illegal occupation of footpaths in the station vicinity.

The removal of such obstructions is expected to provide pedestrians with more space to move freely while simultaneously improving the movement of vehicles through the congested station area.

According to Traffic Branch in-charge Umesh Sawant, the drive will continue to ensure that the improved traffic arrangements are maintained on a sustained basis. With traffic personnel deployed during peak hours and strict action being taken against violations, the authorities are stepping up efforts to bring discipline to the station premises and make the area more orderly, safer and free from avoidable traffic congestion.

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