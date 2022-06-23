e-Paper Get App

Kalyan Suicide Case: Kolsewadi police register case against rally organisers for revealing name of deceased girl

On Sunday, some social organisations along with school students, teachers and residents rallied to Kolsewadi police station to demand justice for the family of deceased girl

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Thane: On Sunday, June 19 few social organisations along with residents, teachers and students rallied to Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan to demand justice for the family of the deceased girl.

During the protest outside the police station, police officials have noticed that few social organisations revealed the name of the deceased girl on the placard and reason filed a case against the organisers of the protest.

Earlier a girl living in Kalyan (East) has been sexually abused by seven persons for the last one and a half years. Fed up with repeated atrocities, the young woman committed suicide on June 12.

Kolsewadi police have arrested a friend of deceased girl along with seven youths after the incident and all the accused youths are in police custody.

Bashir Shaikh, senior police inspector, Kolsewadi police station said, "Residents, social organisations, teachers and students marched from Chakkinaka to Kolsewadi police station in Kalyan (East) to demand justice for deceased girl and her family members.

The organisations which participated in the rally March were Gavdevi Pratishthan, V. J. Family, Gavdevi Mahila Bachat Group, Tisai Driver-Owners Association, Baba Bodke Vidyalaya, Siddharth Vidyamandir, Samyak Vidyalaya, New Sahakar Mitra Mandal, Anantsheth Gawli Rickshaw Stand Association"

Shaikh further added, " We have registered the case against the organisers under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 228 (Intentional insult or interruption to public servant sitting in judicial proceeding) Whoever intentionally offers any insult, or causes any interruption to any public servant, while such public servant is sitting in any stage of a judicial proceeding, shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to one thou­sand rupees, or with both."

Kalyan suicide case: Kolsewadi police add extra charges against accused
article-image
HomeMumbaiKalyan Suicide Case: Kolsewadi police register case against rally organisers for revealing name of deceased girl

