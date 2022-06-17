Kalyan Suicide Case: Family of deceased girl alleges murder | Unsplash

Thane: The family of an 18 -year-old girl, who allegedly committed suicide on Sunday, alleged on Thursday that she had been murdered. The family alleged that the girl was killed by one of the arrested accused, a girl, who was her friend.

Ajay Pandey, Maternal Uncle of the deceased girl alleged, "My niece would haven't committed suicide she would have been pushed by accused Kajal Jaiswal. When the victim would have threatened the eight accused that she will inform her parents about the ordeal then the seven accused must have asked Kajal Jaiswal to push her from the third floor of the building. Police should also register IPC section 376 against the accused. Also, BJP leader Chitra Wagh has asked police officials to probe the murder angle too in the case."

When asked Kolsewadi senior police inspector Bashir Shaikh about the problem with the murder angle he said, "In view of the deceased's family's allegations, we will look into the murder angle."