Kalyan Stray Dog Bite Cases: KDMC Issues Show-Cause Notice To Rukminibai Hospital Doctor Over Allegedly Inflated Figures

KDMC has issued a show-cause notice to a Rukminibai Hospital medical officer after alleged discrepancies emerged between official hospital records and stray dog-bite figures shared with the media | AI Generated Image

Kalyan, August 12, 2026: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has issued a show-cause notice to Dr Sandeep Pagare, Medical Officer at Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan, after he allegedly gave inflated figures to the media regarding patients treated for stray dog bites in the Khadakpada area.

The notice was issued by KDMC Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Deepa Shukla, who confirmed the action to The Free Press Journal. Dr Shukla said the figures provided by Dr Pagare to the media on Sunday were higher than the actual number recorded by the hospital.

“Dr Pagare has been issued a notice as he gave inflated figures regarding the number of dog-bite cases reported on Sunday. He has been asked to submit a written explanation within 24 hours,” Dr Shukla said.

Discrepancy In Case Numbers

According to the notice, several patients from the area around Sandeep Hotel in Khadakpada, Kalyan West, had approached Rukminibai Hospital for treatment after being bitten by a stray dog. Hospital records showed that 58 patients were treated for dog bites during the day on Sunday.

However, Dr Pagare reportedly told media organisations on Sunday night that a stray dog had bitten between 110 and 130 people in the Khadakpada area and that the patients were undergoing treatment at Rukminibai Hospital.

He also stated that an 11-year-old girl had suffered a serious dog bite and had been shifted to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion for further treatment.

The discrepancy between the official hospital records and the figures shared with the media subsequently drew the attention of the civic administration. The notice states that the information given to the media was not verified against the available hospital records before being shared.

KDMC Seeks Explanation

KDMC has also pointed out that officials are required to route information or media responses concerning civic matters through the concerned department head, the Municipal Commissioner or the Public Relations Department.

The notice directs Dr Pagare to submit his explanation within 24 hours. It warns that failure to respond within the stipulated period would be treated as having nothing further to state, following which further action could be proposed.

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The issue comes amid heightened attention to stray dog-bite cases in Kalyan. The civic administration is now seeking to establish the exact number of patients treated and ensure that information released to the media is based on verified official records.

The action against Dr Pagare follows the administration’s concern over the dissemination of figures that did not match the hospital’s recorded data, according to the notice.

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