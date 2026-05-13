Kalyan Shocker: Youth Allegedly Assaulted By MSRTC Bus Driver After Seeking Bus Information At Murbad Depot | VIDEO Viral

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Kalyan, May 12: A shocking incident of alleged assault by an MSRTC bus driver on a young passenger at the Murbad bus depot has sparked outrage after a video of the episode went viral on social media.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) administration has since suspended the accused driver, identified as Dutta Bhalerao, following widespread criticism over the incident.

Altercation reportedly began over bus inquiry

According to information received, the incident took place when a young commuter approached the station controller at the Murbad bus stand to inquire whether a bus to Kalyan was available. What reportedly began as a routine query soon escalated into a heated verbal argument between the passenger and the station controller.

During the altercation, MSRTC bus driver Dutta Bhalerao allegedly intervened and physically assaulted the young passenger in full public view. Several commuters present at the depot reportedly witnessed the incident, while some recorded the confrontation on their mobile phones.

Viral video sparks outrage on social media

The video, which later surfaced on social media platforms, quickly went viral and triggered strong reactions from passengers and citizens, many questioning the conduct of public transport staff and the handling of commuters at bus depots.

Following the circulation of the footage, the MSRTC administration took serious note of the matter and initiated action against the driver. Officials confirmed that driver Dutta Bhalerao has been suspended pending further inquiry into the incident.

Inquiry underway into incident

The episode has once again raised concerns over passenger safety and staff behaviour at state transport facilities. Citizens have demanded stricter disciplinary measures and better grievance-handling mechanisms to prevent such incidents from recurring.

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Meanwhile, officials are expected to conduct a detailed investigation into the sequence of events captured in the viral video. Further action may follow based on the findings of the inquiry and statements of witnesses present at the scene.

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