Kalyan Shocker: 2 Girls Escape Captivity, Expose Man Who Allegedly Held 5 Girls Hostage And Assaulted Them |

Mumbai: A man was arrested in Maharashtra's Kalyan for allegedly holding five girls captive at his residence and assaulting them, police said.

The incident came to light after two of the victims managed to escape and lodged a formal complaint at the local police station. Following the complaint, police officials moved swiftly to rescue the remaining girls and apprehend the suspect.

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ACP Kalyan, Ashok Honmane, said, "Two girls lodged a complaint at the police station that a man had held them and three other girls captive in his house, assaulted them, and verbally abused them. A case has been registered, and the accused has been taken into custody."

The police further stated that a detailed investigation is currently underway. "Further investigation is ongoing," the official added.

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