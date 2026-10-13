Kalyan Sessions Court Acquits 4 Accused In 2024 Murder Case Citing Lack Of Evidence

A Kalyan sessions court acquitted four men accused of murdering a Vikhroli resident after finding insufficient evidence to establish their involvement | Representational Image

Kalyan, October 13, 2026: A Kalyan sessions court has acquitted four men accused of murdering a 30-year-old Vikhroli resident and dumping his body in a deserted area of Shahapur taluka in August 2024, citing the prosecution’s failure to establish their involvement in the crime beyond reasonable doubt.

The court observed that the prosecution had failed to substantiate the charges against the accused with sufficient evidence. The trial was completed within the stipulated time following an order of the Bombay High Court.

Body Found In Shahapur Taluka

The case dates back to August 2024, when the body of Devendra alias Deva Pradhan, a 30-year-old resident of Vikhroli, was allegedly dumped in an isolated area of Vihigaon in Shahapur taluka with the intention of destroying evidence.

Following the incident, Kasara police arrested Shailesh Gaikwad, Aniket Kamble, Ajay Bayit and Mayur Shirke. They were booked for murder and destruction of evidence.

Key Witnesses Turn Hostile

During the trial, the prosecution examined nine witnesses in an attempt to establish the charges against the accused. However, several key witnesses turned hostile during cross-examination, weakening the prosecution's case.

The prosecution also failed to produce eyewitness testimony or scientific evidence directly linking the accused to the murder. The case rested primarily on circumstantial evidence, which the court found insufficient to establish their guilt.

Court Cites Lack Of Evidence

Holding that the evidence on record did not conclusively establish the accused's involvement in the crime, the court acquitted all four men.

The verdict underscores the importance of establishing a complete and reliable chain of circumstantial evidence in cases where there is no direct evidence of the crime. Suspicion alone cannot substitute for proof required to sustain a criminal conviction.

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Advocates T. A. Devre and R. Bhandarkar represented the accused during the proceedings and argued their case before the court.

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