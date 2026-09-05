Kalyan RTO Ranks Second In Maharashtra For Sanman Nidhi Enrolment, 5,800 Transport Workers Registered |

Kalyan: The Kalyan Regional Transport Office (RTO) has secured the second position in Maharashtra for enrolling vehicle owners and drivers under the Sanman Nidhi scheme of the Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Maharashtra Pravasi Vahatuk Chalak Kalyan Kalyan Mandal.

Kalyan RTO's Deputy Regional Transport Officer Ashutosh Barkul was felicitated by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the achievement. Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik was also present during the felicitation ceremony.

Scheme Provides Financial Assistance To Seniors

The Sanman Nidhi scheme provides financial assistance to eligible senior members of the transport sector. Under the scheme, members who completed 65 years of age on January 1, 2026, and completed their membership registration by June 1, 2026, are eligible for a financial benefit of Rs 10,000.

According to officials, as many as 5,800 vehicle owners and drivers within the jurisdiction of the Kalyan RTO have enrolled as members of the welfare board. The enrolment figure placed the Kalyan RTO second among RTO offices across Maharashtra.

251 Drivers Eligible For Benefits

Of the total 5,800 members registered under the scheme, 251 vehicle drivers have completed 65 years of age and meet the eligibility criteria for the Sanman Nidhi benefit.

The welfare board has sanctioned Rs 10,000 each to all 251 eligible members. This means a total financial assistance of Rs 25.10 lakh has been sanctioned for these beneficiaries.

Focus On Expanding Welfare Coverage

The Kalyan RTO's performance has been recognised for facilitating a large number of enrolments within its jurisdiction and ensuring that eligible members of the transport sector could access the welfare scheme.

Officials said the enrolment drive was aimed at bringing more transport workers and vehicle owners under the welfare board's schemes and ensuring that eligible senior members receive the financial assistance available to them.

The second-place ranking has brought recognition to the Kalyan RTO's efforts in implementing the Sanman Nidhi membership drive across its jurisdiction.

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