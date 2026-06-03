Kalyan RTO Pulls Up Ulhasnagar Commissioner Over Illegal Beacon; Fresh Notice Revives VIP Culture Debate

Ulhasnagar Municipal Commissioner Manisha Awhale faces scrutiny after the Kalyan RTO issued a fresh notice over the alleged use of a prohibited red-and-blue beacon on her official vehicle | File Photo

Ulhasnagar, June 3: The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Kalyan, has issued a fresh notice to Ulhasnagar Municipal Commissioner Manisha Awhale directing the immediate removal of an allegedly illegal red-and-blue flashing beacon from her official vehicle, triggering renewed debate over the persistence of VIP culture despite a nationwide ban.

The development has attracted attention because transport authorities had reportedly raised objections to the same vehicle earlier. However, despite verbal instructions and previous intervention, the flashing beacon allegedly continued to remain in use, prompting the RTO to escalate the matter through a formal written notice.

According to Kalyan Deputy Regional Transport Officer Ashutosh Barkul, the commissioner's official vehicle bearing registration number MH-05-FP-9445 was found fitted with a red-and-blue flashing light, a feature prohibited under the amended provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.

"The matter came to our notice and a letter has been issued directing the removal of the flashing light. Earlier, verbal instructions were also given. However, the beacon continued to be used, following which formal action became necessary," Barkul told The Free Press Journal.

Vehicle seen with beacon despite earlier action

What makes the case particularly significant is that it is not an isolated incident.

Sources said that transport authorities had previously objected to an unauthorised flashing light installed on the same vehicle. Yet, during a recent official engagement, the commissioner's vehicle was allegedly seen carrying the beacon once again.

The issue gained further traction after Commissioner Awhale attended an important meeting convened by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). Eyewitnesses claimed that the controversial flashing light remained mounted on the vehicle, raising questions about whether earlier directives had been ignored.

The latest notice has therefore been viewed as a stronger attempt by the RTO to enforce compliance and ensure that motor vehicle regulations are followed without exception.

Clear rules, little room for interpretation

The controversy comes nearly a decade after the Union Government abolished the use of red beacons on official vehicles in a landmark move aimed at dismantling VIP culture.

Since May 1, 2017, government officials, ministers, elected representatives and bureaucrats have been barred from using red beacon lights on their vehicles. The decision was hailed nationwide as a major reform designed to eliminate symbols of privilege and reinforce the principle that all citizens are equal on public roads.

Current regulations permit flashing red or blue lights only on designated emergency-response vehicles such as ambulances, police vehicles and fire brigade units engaged in emergency duties.

Transport officials maintain that no administrative authority enjoys exemptions beyond those specifically provided under law.

Accountability under spotlight

The incident has also sparked a larger conversation about accountability within government institutions.

Legal experts note that traffic and transport regulations apply equally to citizens and public officials. When senior officers themselves are accused of violating rules, it raises uncomfortable questions about governance, enforcement and public trust.

Critics argue that campaigns against VIP culture lose credibility if the very officials entrusted with implementing laws are seen disregarding them. Supporters of stricter enforcement believe the RTO's intervention sends a strong message that regulations cannot be selectively followed.

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With the notice now officially served, attention has shifted to whether the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation will ensure immediate compliance.

For many observers, the issue extends beyond a flashing light. It has become a test case of whether the post-2017 crackdown on VIP privileges is being enforced uniformly or whether old habits continue to survive behind official designation plates.

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