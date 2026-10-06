Kalyan RTO Launches New MH-05-GQ Series For Four-Wheelers; Fancy Number Applications Open Until October 8

Vehicle owners in Kalyan can apply for preferred registration numbers under the newly introduced MH-05-GQ series until October 8 | AI Generated Representational Image

Kalyan, October 6, 2026: The Kalyan Regional Transport Office (RTO) has rolled out a fresh registration series for four-wheelers, with the new MH-05-GQ series becoming operational from October 6. Vehicle owners looking to secure a preferred or attractive registration number now have a limited window to submit their applications.

According to Kalyan Deputy Regional Transport Officer Ashutosh Barkul, applications for attractive registration numbers under the new series will be accepted on October 6, 7 and 8.

New Registration Series Introduced

The launch of the new series is likely to draw the attention of vehicle owners who attach importance to specific or attractive registration numbers for their cars. Those seeking a particular number have been advised to complete the required application formalities within the stipulated period.

With the introduction of MH-05-GQ, the Kalyan RTO has opened a fresh sequence of registration numbers for four-wheelers registered through the office. Applicants interested in preferred numbers will have to follow the prescribed procedure and meet the applicable requirements while submitting their applications.

Applications Open Till October 8

The three-day application window is particularly significant for buyers and vehicle owners planning to register new four-wheelers during this period. As the demand for preferred registration numbers often remains high, applicants seeking specific combinations are expected to make their claims within the deadline.

The RTO has clarified that applications will be accepted only during the specified period, making October 8 the final day for submitting requests for attractive numbers under the newly introduced series.

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The new series came into effect at the Kalyan RTO on October 6, initiating a fresh chapter in the registration sequence for four-wheelers in the region. Vehicle owners interested in obtaining an attractive number have been advised to approach the RTO and complete the necessary formalities without waiting until the last date.

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