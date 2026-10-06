Maharashtra RTO Plans Roadside Drug Tests For Drivers; ₹25.81-Crore System Proposed

Maharashtra could soon use saliva-based swab kits to screen motorists suspected of driving under the influence of drugs | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 5, 2026: Drivers in Maharashtra could soon face a test for drugs on the roadside, apart from the existing breathalyser checks for drunk driving.

The Transport Department is preparing to place a proposal before the high-powered committee for a roadside drug testing system, under which swab-based kits would be used to conduct a preliminary test within minutes.

The move comes amid the lack of a dedicated system to detect motorists driving under the influence of narcotic or psychotropic substances. At present, when officials suspect drug use, the driver has to undergo a medical examination and samples, including blood, may be sent to a laboratory. The process can take time, making immediate enforcement difficult.

Officials said the proposed system is aimed at filling this gap and improving road safety. The swab test would only be a preliminary screening. If a driver tests positive, the prescribed medical examination and other legal procedures would follow.

No Clear Data On Drugged Driving

Unlike drunk-driving cases, Maharashtra does not have a separate, comprehensive state-level database showing the number of motorists caught driving under the influence of drugs. Officials said this makes it difficult to assess the scale of the problem and plan enforcement accordingly.

A senior Transport Department official said the proposal had earlier been placed before the high-powered committee, which sought a detailed review of the existing legal provisions and their implementation.

The committee had also asked the department to study the action taken against drugged driving in other states, the technology being used there and its effectiveness. The department was further directed to seek the views of the Public Health Department before bringing the proposal again.

Swab Test To Provide Quick Screening

The proposed kits will collect a sample of saliva from a suspected driver and provide a preliminary indication of drug use within a few minutes. Officials said similar swab-based testing kits have been procured by the Narcotics Control Bureau for drug screening.

The Transport Department now wants to develop a similar roadside mechanism for checking motorists. The system could eventually be used by Transport Department and traffic police teams during enforcement drives.

The earlier proposal had estimated a cost of around Rs 25.81 crore, including GST. The revised proposal may be slightly higher due to changes in equipment, technology and other requirements.

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Officials stressed that the roadside kit will not replace laboratory or medical confirmation. Instead, it will help enforcement agencies identify suspected cases quickly and initiate the prescribed legal process.

In short, Maharashtra’s road checks could soon move beyond “drink and drive” to “drink or drug and drive” enforcement.

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