Kalyan Records Over 250 Alleged Dog-Bite Cases In 48 Hours; KDMC Intensifies Sterilisation And Dog-Catching Drive

KDMC officials reviewed hotspot areas and intensified sterilisation and dog-catching operations after a surge in reported dog-bite cases across Kalyan | File Photo

Kalyan, August 10, 2026: More than 250 alleged dog-bite cases have been reported in Kalyan over the past two days, prompting the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to intensify dog-catching operations and step up its sterilisation programme across identified hotspots.

The sharp increase in cases was reported from several parts of Kalyan West, including the stretch from Sandeep Hotel to Aadharwadi, as well as Kalyan railway station, Rukminibai Hospital and adjoining areas.

On Sunday, between 3 pm and 9 pm, around 150 people were reportedly bitten in the Sandeep Hotel-Aadharwadi stretch and surrounding areas. By 5 pm on Monday, another 107 cases had been recorded from the railway station area, Rukminibai Hospital and nearby localities, taking the reported number of cases above 250.

However, figures from different sources vary. According to the KDMC, 58 dog-bite cases were recorded on Sunday and 107 on Monday.

KDMC Executive Medical Health Officer Dr Deepa Shukla told The Free Press Journal that Rukminibai Hospital alone had recorded 165 dog-bite cases over Sunday and Monday. She said the civic health department was collecting figures from private hospitals and other healthcare facilities across the city to establish the overall number of cases.

Asked about the sudden increase in reported dog-bite incidents, Dr Shukla said the reason for the rise was not yet clear. "We are still trying to understand why there has been such a sudden increase in cases," she said, adding that data from different healthcare facilities was being compiled.

Long Queues At Rukminibai Hospital

The increase in cases led to a substantial rush at Rukminibai Hospital on Monday. Patients and relatives were seen waiting in queues for registration and anti-rabies injections, with the hospital handling a higher-than-usual number of cases.

Following the reports, the KDMC stepped up its efforts to catch dogs from locations where repeated incidents had been reported.

Issue Raised In Standing Committee

The matter was also discussed during the KDMC Standing Committee meeting on Monday. Committee chairman Malesh Shetty expressed concern over the rise in cases and urged the civic administration to take immediate measures.

Commissioner, Mayor Inspect Dog Centre

KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goel and Mayor Harshali Chaudhari inspected the civic dog centre on Monday and reviewed the measures being taken.

Goel said there were more than 80,000 stray dogs in the KDMC area. He directed officials to identify hotspots over the next two days and accelerate the sterilisation programme. The capacity of the dog centre would also be increased, officials said.

The civic administration is also expected to intensify dog-catching operations over the next one to two days in areas where repeated complaints have been received.

Animal Lover Seeks Ward-Level Programme

Animal lover Sunish Subramaniam told FPJ that Kalyan-Dombivli is a large urban area and that the stray dog population has been increasing. He said sterilisation and population-control programmes need to be implemented more effectively and at the ward level.

"NGOs, animal lovers and citizens should be involved in sterilisation and public-awareness programmes," he said, adding that greater coordination at the local level could make the programme more effective.

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Commenting on the sudden increase in dog-bite cases, Subramaniam said the reported numbers were significant and warranted a detailed examination to determine why cases had risen sharply over a short period.

The KDMC is now compiling data from various healthcare facilities while simultaneously reviewing hotspot locations and strengthening sterilisation and dog-catching measures.

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