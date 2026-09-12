Kalyan Railway Police Arrest Solapur Man In ₹13.69 Lakh Ganja Seizure Case After CCTV Investigation |

Kalyan: The Kalyan Railway Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Solapur in connection with the seizure of 27.380 kg of ganja allegedly abandoned on a platform at Kalyan railway station. The seized contraband has been valued at approximately Rs 13.69 lakh.

According to the police, the consignment had allegedly been brought from Odisha and was to be delivered with the assistance of a Bhiwandi resident. Police are now investigating the role of other persons allegedly linked to the supply network.

The incident took place on 29 August 2026 when the Up Mahanagari Express arrived at Platform No. 5 of Kalyan railway station. According to Investigators two unidentified men got off from a general coach and proceeded towards Platform No. 4 while speaking on their phones.

After some time two bags one black and the other chocolate-brown were found abandoned in suspicious circumstances on the platform.

Railway police took the bags into custody and conducted a search in the presence of panch witnesses. Although fruits, flowers, leaves and paper were visible inside, a detailed search led to the recovery of 27.380 kg of ganja, valued at around Rs 13,69,000.

Following the seizure, the Kalyan Railway Police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and began an investigation.

CCTV footage provides crucial lead

As part of the investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the railway station. The footage showed the two suspects near the bags on Platform No. 4.

Investigators subsequently examined CCTV footage from the Kalyan railway station area as well as parts of Thane city. However, the suspects could not initially be traced.

The investigation was then expanded with assistance from the technical branch and the Mumbai Railway Police. CCTV inputs, technical information and other investigative leads eventually helped the police identify one of the suspects.

Accused traced to Solapur

Police identified the accused as Mukhtar alias Guddu Hussain Shafaqatali Shaikh (27), a resident of Akkalkot in Solapur district. He was detained in Solapur and brought to Kalyan for questioning before being formally arrested.

During interrogation, police said Sheikh disclosed that the seized ganja had allegedly been brought from Odisha and that Sameer Ansari a resident of Bhiwandi had assisted in the operation.

Police are now verifying the role of Ansari and other suspected members of the network including their alleged involvement in transporting and receiving the contraband.

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