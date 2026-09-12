Thane Police Launch Month-Long Anti-Drug Campaign With 28,000 Students Across 171 Schools To Promote Drug-Free Youth |

Thane: In a major effort to shield youth from substance abuse, Thane City Police Zone-1 launched a month-long awareness drive themed "Say No to Drugs – Say Yes to Life."

28,000 Students Join Virtual Campaign Launch

The campaign opened on September 11 with a massive virtual event, connecting over 28,000 students from 171 schools across Naupada, Thanenagar, Rabodi, Kalwa, Mumbra, and Shil-Daighar. The initiative aims to highlight the severe impacts of addiction while guiding youth toward education, sports, and creative arts.

The launch was led by Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare, Joint Commissioner Dnyaneshwar Chavan, and DCP Balasaheb Patil. Prominent Marathi cinema personalities—including Makarand Anaspure, Viju Mane, Santosh Juvekar, and Kushal Badrike—also joined to inspire students to make positive life choices.

To sustain momentum, police are hosting open creative competitions running through October 11, 2026. Categories include:

* Reels & Short Videos

* Posters & Digital Art

* Open Mic, Poetry & Spoken Word

* Street Plays & Short Acts

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The contest is open to all students and citizens, with winners earning cash prizes, trophies, and certificates. Selected submissions will be featured in official Thane Police public outreach campaigns.

Through active public participation, Thane Police aim to strengthen the vision of a "Drug-Free Thane, Drug-Free India."

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