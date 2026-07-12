Kalyan Railway Hospital Access Road Turns Hazardous, Staff Protest Over Potholes And Waterlogging |

Kalyan: The only access road leading to the Divisional Railway Hospital in Kalyan has deteriorated into a dangerous stretch, putting the lives of patients, pregnant women and railway employees at risk while severely hampering ambulance movement. The waterlogged and pothole-ridden road has triggered strong protests from railway staff, who have accused the administration of ignoring repeated complaints despite growing safety concerns.

Potholes And Waterlogging Make Hospital Route Nearly Impassable

The road serves as the sole approach to the Divisional Railway Hospital and is also used by commuters travelling to the Loco Shed, Railway Institute, Railway School and railway staff quarters. However, persistent waterlogging beneath the railway bridge and deep craters along the route have rendered the road nearly impassable, causing major inconvenience to patients, hospital visitors and emergency medical services.

The situation is particularly alarming for pregnant women, who are forced to endure a hazardous journey to reach the hospital. Residents and railway employees say ambulances often struggle to navigate the damaged stretch, raising fears that delays during medical emergencies could prove fatal.

CRMS Raises Concerns Over Railway Administration's Inaction

Expressing serious concern over the condition of the road, Vivek Shishodia, Divisional President of the Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh (CRMS), alleged that the authorities' negligence has allowed the situation to worsen.

"Several railway employees have already met with accidents at this spot. Patients are being forced to risk their lives just to reach the hospital. It appears the administration is waiting for a major tragedy before taking action," Shishodia said.

He demanded that the railway administration immediately undertake large-scale repair work and improve the drainage system to prevent recurring waterlogging, stressing that the safety of railway employees and the public must be treated as a priority.

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Residents Demand Immediate Repairs To Hospital Access Road

Supporting the demand, Anil Kumar Garg, retired Chief Ticket Inspector (CTI) and President of the Agarwal Samaj Kalyan, said repeated representations to the authorities have failed to produce any results.

"Despite several complaints, the concerned officials have not taken the matter seriously. The administration must immediately repair the road and ensure safe access to the railway hospital," Garg said.

Railway employees have warned that if urgent repairs are not carried out before the monsoon intensifies further, the damaged road could lead to a serious accident or delay critical medical assistance. They have urged the railway administration to act without further delay and restore the road on a war footing.

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