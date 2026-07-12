BJP MLA Pravin Darekar Elected Unopposed As Director Of National Cooperative Union Of India |

Mumbai: MLA Pravin Darekar, Chairman of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Union and BJP Group Leader, has been elected unopposed as a Director of the National Cooperative Union of India. Following this uncontested election, MLA Darekar is receiving a flood of congratulations from the cooperative sector and various other quarters.

Darekar Holds Key Positions In Maharashtra Cooperative Sector

MLA Pravin Darekar is the Chairman of Mumbai Bank. Additionally, he helms the Maharashtra State Cooperative Union and the Maharashtra Housing Self/Group Redevelopment Authority. He wields significant influence in the cooperative sector. He has consistently prioritized introducing innovative schemes in the cooperative sector and ensuring their benefits reach the common people and the underprivileged. MLA Darekar has consistently strived to strengthen the cooperative sector alongside the common people; his efforts range from promoting self-redevelopment schemes to ensure larger homes for the general public, to facilitating zero-interest business loans for women through the Mumbai Bank, and raising issues related to the cooperative sector in the legislature to secure justice for them.

Today, he has been elected unopposed as a director of the National Cooperative Union of India—the apex body representing the cooperative movement across all sectors in the country. His election has generated immense enthusiasm within the state's cooperative sector and among cooperative activists.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated MLA Pravin Darekar on behalf of the BJP legislative group, presenting him with a bouquet to mark his election as a director of the National Cooperative Union of India. Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant-dada Patil, MLA Prasad Lad, and MLA Rajhans Singh were present on the occasion.

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