Kalyan Police Seize MD Powder Worth ₹10 Lakh, Arrest 22-Year-Old In Narcotics Case; Two Suspects Absconding | AI

Kalyan: In a major crackdown on the alleged sale of narcotic substances, the Mahatma Phule police have arrested a 22-year-old man and seized mephedrone (MD) powder worth around ₹10 lakh in Kalyan. Two suspected associates, identified as Irfan Qureshi and Hasan, are absconding and a search is underway to trace them.

Accused Found With MD Powder And Cash

The arrested accused has been identified as Mohammed Saad Ashfaque Bagwan (22), a resident of Joshibaug, Kalyan. According to the police, he was allegedly found in possession of MD powder with the intention of selling it. The police recovered white-coloured mephedrone powder along with cash from his possession.

Senior Police Inspector Baliramsingh Pardeshi said the accused was allegedly involved in possessing the narcotic substance for sale. A case has been registered against him under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and he has been taken into custody.

Police Probe Source Of Seized Narcotics

The police are now investigating the source of the seized MD and the alleged network through which the drug was being supplied. Investigators are also examining the role of the two absconding suspects and whether they were involved in supplying or distributing the narcotic substance.

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Police teams have launched a search for Irfan Qureshi and Hasan and are gathering information about their possible whereabouts. Officials are also questioning the arrested accused to establish the wider network, if any, connected to the seized contraband.

The action comes amid continued police efforts to check the circulation of MD and other narcotic substances in Kalyan-Dombivli. The Mahatma Phule police are also probing whether the seized consignment was intended for local distribution.

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