CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Former Deputy Director General Of Mines Safety Over ₹1.37 Crore Suspected Assets | AI

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a disproportionate assets probe against the then deputy director general of Mines Safety.

CBI Alleges ₹1.37 Crore Assets Beyond Known Income

According to the CBI, a complaint was received alleging that M. Murkute, a resident of Nagpur and the then Deputy Director General of Mines safety, North- western zone' office of Directorate General of Mines safety while in public service, amassed assets disproportionate to his all legal known sources of income and intentionally enriched himself illicitly during the check period from January 09, 2002 to April 18, 2021.

The CBI in its FIR stated that Murkute had joined in Western Coalfields Limited in the year 1990. He tendered resignation there and in January 2002 he joined as Deputy Director of Mines Safety in DGMS. He was promoted as Director of Mines Safety in the year 2012 and further promoted to the post of Deputy Director General of Mines Safety in January 2020.

Documents Recovered During Earlier CBI Investigation

During investigation of a previous criminal case registered by the CBI in April 2021 searches were conducted at the premises of Murkute. During the searches cash as well as various incriminating documents pertaining to income, assets and expenditure in the name of Murkute were recovered, seized and analyzed.

lt has been further revealed that Shri Manish Eknath Murkute, while in public service from January 2002 to April 2021 , amassed assets to the tune of Rs.1.37 crore which are disproportionate to all his legal known sources of income for which he could not satisfactorily account for.

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