Kalyan Police Return 50 Recovered Mobile Phones To Owners Using Technical Investigation And CEIR Portal

Bazaarpeth police returned around 50 recovered mobile phones to their owners at a programme attended by senior police officials in Kalyan | File Photo

Kalyan, October 17, 2026: In a significant recovery drive, Bazaarpeth police have recovered around 50 expensive mobile phones reported stolen or missing and returned them to their rightful owners, bringing relief and happiness to people who had almost given up hope of getting their devices back. The recovered phones are collectively valued at lakhs of rupees.

The recovered mobile phones were handed over to their owners during a programme organised at Bazaarpeth Police Station on Saturday. The event was attended by Kalyan ACP Ashok Honmane and Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Nhayde of Bazaarpeth Police Station.

Technical Investigation Helps Trace Missing Phones

According to the information provided, the police traced the missing and stolen devices through technical investigation and the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, a government platform used to help trace and block lost or stolen mobile phones. The recovery operation involved phones traced to locations beyond Kalyan as well.

The return of the devices brought visible happiness to their owners, many of whom had been disappointed after losing their phones. Receiving their belongings back offered them considerable relief, while several citizens expressed gratitude to the Bazaarpeth police for their efforts.

The recovery highlights the role of technology-assisted policing in tracing missing mobile phones and reuniting them with their owners. The CEIR portal enables users to report lost or stolen devices and seek assistance in preventing their misuse.

ACP Appeals To Citizens To Report Losses Promptly

Speaking on the occasion, ACP Ashok Honmane appealed to citizens to take proper precautions to keep their mobile phones safe. He also urged people to lodge a police complaint promptly if their phones are stolen or go missing, so that necessary action can be initiated without delay.

The initiative by Bazaarpeth police has brought relief to around 50 phone owners and underlined the importance of timely reporting and technical investigation in mobile phone recovery cases.

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The programme concluded with the recovered phones being returned to their respective owners, many of whom left the police station visibly relieved and happy.

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