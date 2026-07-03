Kalyan Police Rescue 4 Missing Minor Schoolgirls From Rajasthan Within 72 Hours Using CCTV Tracking And Interstate Coordination

Kalyan Police safely rescued four missing schoolgirls within 72 hours after tracing them to Rajasthan through a technology-led investigation | File Photo

Kalyan, July 3, 2026: Demonstrating remarkable speed, precision and coordinated policing, the Kalyan Police successfully traced and rescued four minor schoolgirls within 72 hours after they mysteriously went missing from the city.

The students, all from National Urdu High School, were safely located at Marwar Railway Station in Rajasthan following an intensive investigation that relied on CCTV surveillance, mobile phone location analysis, call detail records (CDRs), and advanced technical intelligence.

The swift rescue has earned widespread appreciation from parents and local residents, with the police being praised for their prompt response and seamless coordination across state borders in ensuring the girls' safe return.

According to the police, the incident came to light on June 29 when the four students—two studying in Class VIII and two in Class IX—left their homes as usual to attend school.

However, when they failed to return by evening, their worried families launched a frantic search among relatives, friends and acquaintances. With no clue about their whereabouts, the parents approached Bazaar Peth Police Station and registered missing persons complaints.

Technical Probe Leads Breakthrough

Recognising the sensitivity of the case, especially as it involved minor girls, senior police officers immediately initiated a comprehensive search operation.

Investigators examined CCTV footage from multiple locations, tracked the girls' possible movements through mobile phone locations, analysed call detail records, and used technical surveillance to piece together their route. Four dedicated police teams were simultaneously deployed to pursue different leads and accelerate the search.

The breakthrough came when investigators discovered that the girls had boarded a train heading towards Rajasthan. Acting without delay, Kalyan Police established immediate coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and local police authorities in Rajasthan.

Based on the real-time inputs shared by Kalyan Police, the four girls were successfully intercepted and taken into safe custody at Marwar Railway Station before they could continue their journey.

Following the successful interception, a special police team from Kalyan travelled to Rajasthan, completed the necessary legal formalities, and escorted the girls safely back to the city, where they were reunited with their relieved families.

Girls Reunited With Families

During preliminary questioning, the girls informed police that they had travelled to Ajmer to offer prayers at the revered Ajmer Sharif shrine. Police confirmed that all four students were found safe and unharmed.

Officials said the operation highlighted the growing importance of technology-driven policing in missing persons investigations. The effective use of digital surveillance, rapid intelligence gathering, real-time information sharing, and close coordination between police units in different states played a decisive role in tracing the girls within just three days.

Police sources credited ACP Ashok Honmane with supervising and closely monitoring the investigation from the outset. His strategic guidance, coupled with the dedicated efforts of the investigating officers and coordinated support from railway and Rajasthan police authorities, ensured the operation concluded swiftly and successfully.

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The rescue has been widely hailed as an example of efficient, technology-led policing and reflects the Kalyan Police's commitment to responding swiftly in cases involving missing children.

The successful operation not only brought immense relief to the girls' families but also reinforced public confidence in the police force's ability to act decisively in time-sensitive cases.

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