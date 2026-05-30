Kalyan Police Parade Pistol Threat Accused Through Rohidas Wada After Viral Video Outrage

Kalyan: In a strong message against criminal intimidation and anti-social activities, Kalyan Police publicly paraded Abhishek Nimbolkar through the streets of Rohidas Wada in Kalyan West after arresting him in connection with a pistol threat case.

The action came days after a video allegedly showing Nimbolkar threatening local youths while brandishing a pistol went viral on social media. In the video, the accused is purportedly seen asserting his dominance over the locality and warning residents against speaking out against him.

The incident had sparked fear among residents of Rohidas Wada, with many claiming that the accused's behaviour had created an atmosphere of intimidation in the area. Following the circulation of the video, officers from Bazaar Peth Police Station launched a swift operation to trace and apprehend the accused.

Police officials subsequently arrested Nimbolkar and recovered weapons during the operation. Authorities said the action was part of a broader effort to curb criminal activities and reassure residents that law enforcement would not tolerate attempts to create fear or disturb public order.

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After the arrest, police conducted a public parade of the accused through the locality, a move aimed at reinforcing the rule of law and sending a clear message to those involved in similar activities. The development drew attention from local residents, many of whom gathered along the route.

Police sources said investigators are now scrutinising the accused’s criminal background and examining whether he may be linked to other offences in the region. Officials are also reviewing available evidence and records as part of the ongoing investigation.

The police action has been welcomed by local residents, who said the arrest has helped restore a sense of security in the neighbourhood. Several residents expressed hope that continued action against anti-social elements would contribute to maintaining peace and order in the area.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

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