Kalyan Police Invoke MCOCA Against Drug Network, 5 Held With Heroin Worth ₹34.18 Crore

Police seized nearly 9.8 kg of heroin and arrested five alleged members of an organised narcotics syndicate in Kalyan | File Photo

Kalyan, September 10, 2026: The Kalyan police have busted an organised drug trafficking network and arrested five alleged members after seizing 9.768 kg of heroin valued at Rs 34.18 crore in the international market. The police have also invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Zende, the police recovered the largest quantity of heroin — 9.236 kg — from accused Kasim Abdul Sattar Vasaikar (38) and Krishna Nagappa Halmani (36). Of this, 531.69 grams of heroin was allegedly recovered from Kasim's residence.

Five Accused Arrested

The arrested accused have been identified as Qasim Abdul Sattar Vasaikar (38), Krishna Nagappa Halmani (36), Ganesh Puthuswamy alias Anna (71), Saddam Gafur Shaikh (32), and Ajmad Yusuf Pathan (47).

Apart from the contraband, the police also seized Rs 29,000 in cash and a mobile phone. All the accused were initially booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashok Honmane said that Ajmad Yusuf Pathan is the alleged kingpin of the network. Pathan has around 20 serious criminal cases registered against him in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, including cases related to murder, robbery, assault and drug trafficking, police said.

Meanwhile, another accused, Saddam Gafur Shaikh, has eight criminal cases registered against him, police added.

MCOCA Invoked Against Network

Senior Police Inspector Baliramsingh Pardeshi of the Mahatma Phule Police Station said the accused were allegedly operating as an organised criminal syndicate and were involved in the illegal narcotics trade.

Following approval from senior police officials, provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) were added to the case.

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Three of the accused were produced before the Special MCOCA Court, which remanded them to police custody till September 17.

The investigation is continuing under the supervision of ACP Ashok Honmane as the police probe the wider network and possible links of the accused with other members of the organised drug trafficking syndicate.

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