Kalyan Crime Branch Arrests Absconding Builder Salman Dolare After 22-Month Manhunt In Property Fraud Cases

Police Nab Builder Salman Dolare In Kalyan After Nearly Two Years On The Run Over Alleged Illegal Construction And Fraud | File Photo

Kalyan, June 8: In a major breakthrough, the Kalyan Crime Branch has arrested builder Salman Dolare, who had been absconding for nearly 22 months in connection with multiple cases involving alleged illegal construction, forged documents and large-scale property fraud. A local court on Sunday remanded him to eight days of police custody for further investigation.

Accused involved in multiple cases

According to police, Dolare is accused of constructing unauthorised buildings on reserved plots using allegedly forged documents and selling flats to unsuspecting buyers, causing financial losses running into crores of rupees. He is facing a total of 12 criminal cases registered at the Bazaar Peth and Mahatma Phule police stations.

The offences against him include violations under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, cheating, forgery, fabrication of documents and other serious charges.

Manhunt ends with raid

Crime Branch officials said they received specific intelligence that Dolare was hiding inside a flat in Kalyan West. Acting on the tip-off, a police team conducted a raid and found him concealed inside a cupboard within the residence. He was immediately taken into custody and formally arrested.

Investigators revealed that Dolare is allegedly linked to several controversial housing projects, including Yusuf Heights, JM Tower, Zamzam Villa and Mariyam Tower. These projects are suspected to have caused significant financial hardship to hundreds of homebuyers who invested their savings in the developments.

Complaints and ongoing investigation

Complaints related to the alleged irregularities have been filed by three officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the Kalyan Tehsildar and several residents associated with the buildings.

Police sources stated that the investigation is focused on allegations that reserved land parcels were illegally developed using forged documents before flats were sold to buyers. Authorities are also examining the authenticity of land records, permissions and other documents connected to the projects.

An associate of Dolare had already been arrested earlier in connection with the case, and investigators believe the latest arrest could help uncover crucial details regarding the larger network involved in the alleged fraud.

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Officials said Dolare’s custodial interrogation is expected to shed light on the role of other individuals, the source of the forged documents and the extent of the alleged illegal construction activities. The Crime Branch is now conducting a comprehensive probe into the entire network and examining the involvement of all persons connected to the projects.

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