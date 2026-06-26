Kalyan Police Conduct Riot Control Mock Drill To Strengthen Emergency Response Preparedness

Kalyan Police personnel participated in a riot control mock drill to enhance emergency response and crowd management capabilities | File Photo

Kalyan, June 25: In a bid to enhance readiness for emergencies and law-and-order contingencies, the Kalyan Police on Thursday conducted a comprehensive riot control mock drill at Phadke Ground in Kalyan West.

The exercise was aimed at evaluating the force's operational preparedness and strengthening coordination among various police units for swift and effective action during crisis situations.

Police Test Emergency Preparedness

The three-hour drill, held from 11 am to 2 pm, was conducted under the directions of Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Jadhav of the Regional Division.

Senior officers and personnel from multiple police stations participated in the exercise, which focused on crowd management, riot control tactics, maintenance of public order and rapid deployment strategies.

Kalyan Police personnel participated in a riot control mock drill to enhance emergency response and crowd management capabilities | File Photo

The mock drill witnessed the participation of more than 125 police personnel along with a platoon of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF). Officers demonstrated various operational procedures designed to tackle large gatherings, prevent the escalation of unrest and ensure public safety during sensitive situations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Atul Zende, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyan Division) Ashok Honmane, and senior officers from Khadakpada and Mahatma Phule police stations were present during the exercise and reviewed the preparedness measures undertaken by the force.

Focus On Coordination

According to police officials, such drills play a crucial role in improving coordination among field units and testing response mechanisms under simulated emergency conditions.

The exercise also provided an opportunity to assess communication channels, deployment efficiency and the effectiveness of crowd-control techniques.

Speaking on the occasion, DCP Atul Zende said that regular mock drills significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the police force and strengthen its ability to respond promptly to unforeseen situations.

He noted that preparedness exercises help personnel remain alert, disciplined and equipped to handle challenges that may arise during emergencies or public order incidents.

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Police officials emphasised that continuous training and periodic rehearsals are essential for maintaining a high level of readiness and ensuring public safety.

The successful completion of the drill reflected the department's commitment to proactive policing and its efforts to maintain peace, order and security across the Kalyan region.

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