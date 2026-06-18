Ahead Of Muharram & Monsoon Session, Navi Mumbai Police Hold Major Riot Control Drill |

Navi Mumbai: To strengthen preparedness for maintaining law and order during the upcoming Muharram observances, the Maharashtra Legislature's Monsoon Session and possible public agitations, Vashi Police on Wednesday conducted a large-scale riot control drill at the Sacred Heart School ground in Vashi.

The exercise, carried out under the directions of the Police Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I), brought together personnel from the police department, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Fire Brigade and other emergency response agencies. The drill focused on testing inter-departmental coordination, response time and operational readiness in the event of unrest or emergency situations.

Vashi remains one of the city's sensitive policing zones, with Shivaji Chowk frequently witnessing social, political and civic protests. Authorities said the mock exercise was aimed at evaluating the preparedness of all concerned agencies to effectively handle crowd control and law-and-order challenges.

A total of three police officers and 25 personnel from Vashi Police Station participated in the exercise, alongside officials from the civic body and fire department. Various riot-control scenarios were simulated to assess coordinated response mechanisms.

Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar said the drill was conducted as a precautionary measure ahead of the upcoming festive season and the state legislature's Monsoon Session.

"We regularly conduct such exercises to ensure that all agencies are fully prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to any law-and-order situation. Citizens should refrain from reacting to unverified information circulating on social media and verify facts through official channels before sharing or acting upon them," Chandekar said.

Police also appealed to residents to immediately report any suspicious or misleading information to authorities so that its authenticity can be verified and appropriate action taken.

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