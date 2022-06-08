Kalyan: Only 5% have taken booster dose, says KDMC

Photo: Representative Image

As per the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) health department reports, only five per cent of those who have taken both doses have taken booster doses. Dr Vijay Suryawanshi has appealed to the citizens to come forward and take their booster dose on a priority basis following a slight increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in KDMC jurisdiction.

As per the health department reports, the number of active cases in KDMC has reached around 80 from 20 in May. Also, the daily positive cases recorded in KDMC are now above 10, which is a matter of concern.

Dr Vijay Suryawanshi, KDMC commissioner said, "In comparison to May, the daily Covid-19 cases have increased in June. Now we will need to make people aware that they should take the booster dose on a priority basis. Those who have taken both doses should take the booster dose without any delay. We are appealing to both senior citizens as well as youth to take their booster dose. The main aim behind it is that it will help in case there is a major spike in cases."

Suryawanshi further added, "We have also kept two of our Covid-19 centres ready in case of an increase in the case in the coming days. On May 26, KDMC recorded five cases but on June 6 the active cases which were 12 jumped to 79. In the coming days, if the cases increase, the Savlaram Covid care facility in Dombivali and Sai Nirvana Covid Care centre in Kalyan (East) is ready. As of now those who are infected either have very mild symptoms and 90 per cent of them are in home isolation."

"In KDMC jurisdiction, a total of 53,523 citizens have taken their booster dose so far while out of 13.59 lakh targeted population 11.28 lakh have taken their first dose and 10.79 lakh have taken the second dose. Also as of now on average a total of 150-200 testing is being carried out by KDMC," informed health department officials from KDMC.