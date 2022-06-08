Thane: As fourth wave threat looms large, TMC takes anti-Covid steps | PTI

Thane: As 100 Covid cases are being found daily across Thane city, civic chief Dr Vipin Sharma on Monday held a meeting with deputy and assistant commissioners to discuss the way forward for tackling an expected fourth wave. During the meeting, Sharma asked the officials to increase the number of RT-PCR tests and restart Covid test centres at crowded places like railway stations and bus stands.

He further instructed to take proper precautions for parking, medicine storage, cleaning and vaccination at the dedicated Covid hospitals set up at the Parking Plaza and Voltas ground. Sharma asked all the assistant commissioners to wear masks and implement face covering in Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) offices.

In other anti-Covid measures, he said that the public toilets should be cleaned four to five times a day and added that the entire floor of a residential structure will have to undergo RT-PCR test if anybody on that floor tests positive.

Similarly, TMC additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi has directed the officials to raise Covid awareness among citizens by disseminating relevant information through loudspeakers in markets and other crowded places.

Noted Marathi newsreader Pradeep Bhide dies at 68

Mumbai: Noted Marathi newsreader Pradeep Bhide died of a prolonged illness at his residence on Tuesday.

Bhide, who worked for Doordarshan (Marathi), gained popularity in the late 1980s and ’90s when television sets had entered middle-class households and the state-run news channel was the only audio-visual format available for viewers.

“Bhide’s dignified voice, clear pronunciation and a pleasant personality remained unchanged during his 35-year-long career as a newsreader,” a colleague said.

Read Also Covid testing in Mumbai doubled overnight