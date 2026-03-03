Kalyan News: KDMC Books 2 Under BNS, Issues 23 Notices During Special Waste Management Drive In Vinayak Colony

KDMC officials conduct a special inspection drive in Vinayak Colony, Kalyan, taking action against residents for violating waste segregation norms | X - @KDMCOfficial

Kalyan, March 3: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has initiated stringent action against violators of waste management norms in Vinayak Colony, booking two individuals under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and issuing 23 notices during a special inspection drive.

Sanitation drive after repeated complaints

The civic body’s sanitation department conducted a focused enforcement campaign in the area following repeated complaints that some residents were dumping garbage in public places despite regular door-to-door collection services.

Authorities also found instances where wet and dry waste was not being segregated, leading to unhygienic conditions and potential public health risks.

Joint action with police

Taking serious note of the violations, Deputy Commissioner Ramdas Kokare coordinated with Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende to ensure joint action. The drive was carried out with the assistance of Senior Police Inspector Hemant Gurav of Kolsewadi Police Station.

During the operation, 23 notices were served to individuals found flouting waste disposal norms, and non-cognisable (NC) offences were registered on the spot.

Cases registered under BNS

In two serious cases, offences were registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Further investigation is being carried out by the police.

Civic officials reiterated that as per KDMC rules, it is mandatory for residents to segregate wet and dry waste and hand it over to authorised collection vehicles at designated times. Dumping, burning or accumulating waste in public spaces is a punishable offence and may invite penal as well as criminal action.

Officials present during drive

Officials present during the drive included Assistant Commissioner Umesh Yamgar, Vikram Gaikwad, Sanitation Officer Uday Nikumbh, Sachin Suve, Hitesh Solanki, Sanitation Inspector Amit Bhalerao, Kishor Jadhav (Mukadam), Sanu Wars, Unit Officer Sahil Sathe, Mahesh Bankar and other staff members.

The KDMC has appealed to citizens to strictly adhere to waste management norms and cooperate in maintaining cleanliness across the city.

