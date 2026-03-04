Kalyan News: Holi Day Assault In Titwala Housing Society Caught On CCTV; Secretary’s Family Attacked Over Past Dispute

CCTV footage captures alleged attack on a housing society secretary and his family at Neptune Swaraj Society in Titwala following an earlier dispute | File Photo

Kalyan, March 4: A shocking incident of violence was reported on Holi in Titwala, where the secretary of a residential society and his family were allegedly assaulted over an old dispute.

The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras installed within the premises. A case has been registered at the Titwala Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Incident at Neptune Swaraj Society

The incident took place at Neptune Swaraj Society in Titwala. According to information received, a few months ago, the society’s secretary, Suresh Upadhyay, had advised a group of youths not to enter the society premises after consuming alcohol.

Earlier dispute between the parties

The warning reportedly led to an argument between the two sides. One of the accused, Sanket Jadhav, had allegedly vandalised Upadhyay’s car and broken its window. However, after an apology was offered at the time, no police complaint was lodged.

Son allegedly targeted to settle old score

On Holi, the accused identified as Sanket Jadhav, Sushant Jadhav, and Rahul Patil allegedly targeted Upadhyay’s son, Aman, to settle the old score.

They reportedly called him outside and assaulted him. Aman managed to escape and ran towards his residence, but the accused allegedly chased him.

Family members and neighbour injured

When Suresh Upadhyay and neighbour Shashikant Gupta intervened to rescue Aman, they too were allegedly attacked. Gupta sustained serious injuries and required six stitches on his head, sources said.

Complaint filed with police

Following the incident, the victims approached the police and filed a complaint. The family has alleged that repeated instances of hooliganism in the society have created an atmosphere of fear and that strict action must be taken against those responsible.

Also Watch:

Police investigation underway

Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered and that further investigation is in progress.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/