Kalyan Murder: 25-Year-Old Man Dies After Friends Throw Him Off 4th Floor On Birthday Over Argument On Lack Of Booze

Kalyan: A man celebrating his 25th birthday tragically died after being thrown off a fourth-floor balcony by his friends during a party in Chinchpada Gaon in Kalyan, due to a shortage of alcohol. The incident reportedly occurred on June 27, involving the victim, Kartik Vayal and his three friends, Nilesh Kshirsagar, Sagar Kale and Dheeraj Yadav.

According to a report by Hindustan Times citing police reports, the group had been enjoying drinks when the alcohol ran out late at night. In their inebriated state, an argument erupted over the lack of booze. Tensions escalated when Kartik, feeling insulted, smashed an alcohol bottle over Nilesh’s head and demanded that all three friends leave his home. After the confrontation, Kartik went to his bedroom and fell asleep.

Enraged Friends Threw Kartik Off His Balcony

The situation took a deadly turn when an enraged Nilesh, along with Sagar and Dheeraj, entered Kartik’s room, dragged him onto the balcony and threw him off. Kartik suffered severe injuries from the fall and was found lying in a pool of blood.

Upon discovering Kartik’s condition, his family alerted the police. In an attempt to cover up their actions, the three friends cooked up a story, claiming that Nilesh was injured by Kartik’s bottle attack and had been taken to the hospital. They reportedly stated that they had no knowledge of how Kartik fell from the balcony. However, Kartik’s family insisted that the police investigate further, leading to the uncovering of the true sequence of events that transpired during the birthday party, according to the report.

The Ulhasnagar police have now registered a murder case against Nilesh, Sagar and Dheeraj. A police officer highlighted the inconsistencies in the statements provided by the accused, which raised suspicions about their account of Kartik’s death.