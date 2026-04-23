 Kalyan Midnight Scare: Python Found Inside Furniture Shop On Gandhari Road; Swift Rescue Averts Mishap | VIDEO
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Kalyan Midnight Scare: Python Found Inside Furniture Shop On Gandhari Road; Swift Rescue Averts Mishap | VIDEO

A python entered a furniture shop in Kalyan late at night, causing panic among locals. Animal rescuers safely removed the reptile, preventing any harm. The snake will be released back into its natural habitat under Forest Department supervision.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Thursday, April 23, 2026, 09:27 PM IST
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Python rescued from furniture shop in Kalyan after late-night scare | File Photo

Kalyan, April 23: A startling incident unfolded in the early hours of the night on Gandhari Road in Kalyan when a large python entered a furniture shop around 2 a.m., triggering panic among locals in the vicinity.

Panic among locals after sighting

According to eyewitnesses, the unexpected sight of the reptile inside the shop left people terrified, prompting them to immediately alert animal rescuers. Responding swiftly to the distress call, animal activists Prem Aher and Tanmay Mane from the War Foundation rushed to the spot without delay.

Swift rescue operation

Displaying remarkable courage and expertise, the duo carefully entered the premises and successfully rescued the python without causing harm to the animal or risking human safety. Their timely intervention prevented a potentially dangerous situation from escalating further.

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Python to be released into habitat

Officials confirmed that the rescued python will soon be released back into its natural habitat under the guidance of the Forest Department.

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