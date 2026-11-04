Kalyan: Mayor Harshali Chaudhary Warns Encroachers Of Strict Action During Cleanliness Drive

Mayor Harshali Chaudhary reviewed sanitation work and directed officials to keep footpaths and public spaces free from illegal occupation. | File Photo

Kalyan, November 3, 2026: Sending out a strong message against encroachments and poor civic hygiene, Kalyan-Dombivli Mayor Harshali Chaudhary stepped out for a ground-level inspection of a special cleanliness drive in Kalyan West, directing civic officials to ensure that public spaces remain clean, accessible and free from illegal occupation.

Cleanliness Drive Covers Key Kalyan Stretch

The drive covered the stretch from Durgadi Chowk to Bhawani Chowk, where the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) carried out intensive cleaning and deep-cleaning operations.

During the inspection, the Mayor took stock of the sanitation work and reviewed the action being taken against illegal roadside vendors and those occupying footpaths and public spaces.

Chaudhary issued a stern warning to encroachers, making it clear that violations of civic rules would invite administrative action. Emphasising the importance of pedestrian safety, she said footpaths were meant for people to walk on and should not be converted into extensions of shops or spaces for unauthorised vending.

She also directed officials to maintain strict vigilance and ensure that roads, footpaths and other public spaces remained free from encroachments. The Mayor maintained that the civic administration would not compromise on cleanliness and the proper use of public spaces.

Senior Civic Officials Accompany Mayor

Deputy Commissioner Ramdas Kokare, Solid Waste Management Assistant Commissioner Rajesh Sawant, and senior officials from the encroachment removal and sanitation departments accompanied the Mayor during the inspection.

Chaudhary stressed that cleanliness should not remain limited to occasional drives but must become a permanent feature of Kalyan-Dombivli. She indicated that similar inspections and enforcement measures would continue across other parts of the twin cities.

Residents Welcome Action, Vendors Raise Concerns

The drive received a positive response from several local residents, who said encroachments on footpaths had forced pedestrians to walk on busy roads, increasing the risk of accidents.

However, some small vendors expressed concern that the action could affect their livelihoods. The administration advised them to follow the prescribed rules and operate only in designated vending zones.

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KDMC Plans Wider Enforcement Measures

Meanwhile, the civic administration is planning to extend intensive cleanliness drives and surprise inspections to other wards in Kalyan and Dombivli.

A special task force is also proposed to monitor major markets and crowded areas to prevent fresh encroachments and ensure that cleared public spaces are not occupied again.

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