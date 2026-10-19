Kalyan Mayor Harshali Chaudhary Cracks Down On Hawkers, Illegal Auto Parking During Surprise Railway Station Inspection | File Pic

Kalyan: In a move to improve cleanliness and traffic management in the city, Kalyan Mayor Harshali Chaudhary conducted a surprise inspection of the Kalyan railway station area on Monday and reprimanded hawkers occupying public spaces and auto-rickshaw drivers parking their vehicles indiscriminately, causing inconvenience to commuters.

During the inspection, Chaudhary observed that hawkers had encroached upon footpaths and roads outside the station, restricting pedestrian movement and affecting the smooth flow of traffic. Auto-rickshaws parked haphazardly were also creating obstructions, adding to the difficulties faced by passengers entering and leaving the station.

Mayor warns hawkers and auto-rickshaw drivers

Taking serious note of the situation, the mayor reprimanded the hawkers and auto-rickshaw drivers on the spot. She warned that obstructions affecting commuter convenience would not be tolerated and stressed the need to maintain discipline in one of the city's busiest public areas.

Chaudhary said the railway station area serves as the gateway to the city and must be kept clean, organised and free from avoidable obstructions. The condition of the station surroundings, she indicated, was important not only for commuters but also for maintaining the city's overall civic standards.

KDMC directed to tackle encroachments

The mayor directed the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) administration to take action against illegal hawking in the area. She also instructed the traffic department to ensure that auto-rickshaw parking was properly regulated and that designated stands were organised to prevent vehicles from obstructing roads and pedestrian access.

In addition, the civic administration was directed to strengthen cleanliness arrangements around the station and ensure that the area remained orderly.

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Focus on commuter safety and convenience

The surprise inspection comes amid efforts to improve civic discipline and ease commuter movement in Kalyan. Encroachments on footpaths and unregulated vehicle parking can force pedestrians onto roads, create traffic bottlenecks and make access to railway stations difficult, particularly during busy hours.

The mayor's intervention signals a push for better coordination between civic authorities and the traffic department to address these issues. However, sustained enforcement and regular monitoring will be essential to ensure that the directions translate into lasting improvements for commuters and residents.

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