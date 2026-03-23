Kalyan Man With Three Identities Accused Of Rape, Blackmail, And ₹10 Lakh Fraud; Anticipatory Bail Rejected

In a shocking case of deception and sexual exploitation, a man operating under three different identities has been accused of repeatedly raping a woman on the pretext of securing her a railway job, while also defrauding her husband of ₹10 lakh. | AI

Kalyan: In a shocking case of deception and sexual exploitation, a man operating under three different identities has been accused of repeatedly raping a woman on the pretext of securing her a railway job, while also defrauding her husband of ₹10 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Rahim Padmasi alias Karim Mohammed Jain alias Karan Joshi.

Lured With Job Promise

According to police, the accused lured the victim with promises of employment in the railways and called her to his residence, where he allegedly administered a sedative and sexually assaulted her. He is further accused of recording obscene videos and taking photographs of the act, which he later used to blackmail the victim into prolonged sexual exploitation over several years.

The accused did not stop there. He allegedly approached the victim’s husband with an offer to secure a railway contract and extorted ₹10 lakh from him. The fraud came to light when the husband grew suspicious and confronted his wife, leading to the revelation of the abuse. The incident reportedly left him in deep psychological distress.

FIR Registered

Based on the complaint, Ramnagar Police registered an FIR on March 8. However, the accused remains absconding. He had approached the Kalyan District and Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail, which has now been rejected, as confirmed by the complainant’s lawyer, Mahesh Shivdas.

Further allegations suggest that the accused was involved in moneylending at high interest rates and allegedly demanded sexual favours from women borrowers in lieu of repayment. Several other women are reportedly coming forward to file complaints.

Police have launched a manhunt and further investigation is underway.

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