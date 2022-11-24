e-Paper Get App
Three people had suffered minor injuries after the leopard entered a housing complex in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district.

Thursday, November 24, 2022
Kalyan: Leopard caught after 10 hours of operation | Sourced Photo
The Leopard, which sneaked into the premises of Anugrah Tower on Chinchpada Road in the morning, leaving panicked residents to call in forest department and police personnel, has been finally caught after almost 10 hours.

Three people had suffered minor injuries after the leopard entered a housing complex in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district. The area drew huge crowds after word spread about the presence of a leopard

article-image

