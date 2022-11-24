Kalyan: Leopard caught after 10 hours of operation | Sourced Photo

The Leopard, which sneaked into the premises of Anugrah Tower on Chinchpada Road in the morning, leaving panicked residents to call in forest department and police personnel, has been finally caught after almost 10 hours.

Three people had suffered minor injuries after the leopard entered a housing complex in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district. The area drew huge crowds after word spread about the presence of a leopard