Kalyan: Leopard caught after 10 hours of operation

The Leopard, which sneaked into the premises of Anugrah Tower on Chinchpada Road in the morning, leaving panicked residents to call in forest department and police personnel, has been finally caught after almost 10 hours.
Three people had suffered minor injuries after the leopard entered a housing complex in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district. The area drew huge crowds after word spread about the presence of a leopard
Read Also
ON CAMERA: Leopard enters residential building in Kalyan, attacks several people, including...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)