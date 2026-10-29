Kalyan Law Students Visit Bazar Peth Police Station To Gain First-Hand Insight Into Police Functioning

Law students interact with police officers to understand complaint registration and investigation procedures | File Photo

Kalyan, October 29, 2026: Moving beyond textbooks to understand the practical application of law, students of Devjibhai Hariya Law College, Shahad, visited Kalyan's Bazar Peth Police Station on Wednesday as part of an educational visit organised by the college, run by Shahu Shikshan Sanstha.

The visit offered law students an opportunity to gain first-hand insight into the functioning of a police station and understand the procedures involved in handling complaints and registering cases. Police personnel explained the day-to-day administrative work and the legal processes followed during police operations.

Students Learn Police Procedures

During the interaction, students were briefed on how entries are recorded in the station diary, how non-cognisable (NC) complaints are registered, and the procedure for registering a First Information Report (FIR). They were also introduced to the process of lodging complaints, routine police administration and the weapons used by police personnel.

Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Nhayde and Assistant Police Inspector Prashant Andhale of Bazar Peth Police Station interacted with the students and explained various aspects of police functioning. The session helped bridge the gap between theoretical legal education and the practical realities of law enforcement.

Police Officers Felicitated

As part of the programme, Dr Girish Latke, secretary of Shahu Shikshan Sanstha, felicitated Senior PI Nhayde and API Andhale by presenting them with mementoes in recognition of their participation in the educational initiative.

The visit was attended by college principal Dr Suryakant Bhosale, Professor Shweta Shetty, Kalyani Kharat and other law students.

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The initiative provided students with an opportunity to familiarise themselves with police procedures and gain a practical perspective on the criminal justice system.

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