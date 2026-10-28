'Not Accidental, Calculated': SIT Finds Biker Sia Was Deliberately Hit By Kalyan Bainsla In Gurugram Hit-And-Run | File pic

Gurugram: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Gurugram hit-and-run involving biker and social media creator Shivani Chauhan, popularly known as ‘Rebel Wheels Sia’, has concluded that the incident was not accidental but an intentional act, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Kalyan Bainsla, allegedly rammed his car into her motorcycle following an incident of misbehaviour, according to the investigation.

More than a month after the September 13 incident, the five-member SIT, led by ACP (Crimes Against Women) Sushila, has submitted its report to the Gurugram Police Commissioner. Investigators have prepared a draft chargesheet and are expected to file it in court within a week, with police indicating that the sections invoked in the original FIR, including attempt to murder, are likely to be retained.

Details Of The Hit-And-Run Incident

The incident took place on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, where Sia was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports motorcycle with a group of bikers. According to her complaint, a white Maruti Suzuki Ciaz began following her, with its occupants allegedly approaching her motorcycle repeatedly and making inappropriate gestures.

Sia alleged that four people were inside the car and appeared to be intoxicated. She continued riding before the sedan overtook her, struck her motorcycle and drove away. The impact threw her onto the road, where she rolled several times.

Footage captured by the action camera mounted on her bike showed sparks as the motorcycle’s metal parts scraped against the road. She sustained minor injuries to her hands and legs. The incident gained attention after Sia shared the video on Instagram, prompting widespread concern and a police investigation.

What Did The SIT Find?

Following his arrest, Bainsla reportedly admitted that the collision was his fault but denied deliberately hitting Sia, claiming he had lost control of the vehicle near a U-turn. The SIT’s findings contradict that account.

A senior police officer said the investigation had concluded that Bainsla deliberately rammed his car into the biker’s motorcycle following the alleged misbehaviour. Police said the charges in the FIR would be retained in the forthcoming chargesheet, as reported by PTI.

Gurugram Police arrested Bainsla and his friend Lavnish from Rajgarh in Rajasthan’s Dausa district. Both are currently lodged in Bhondsi Jail after their bail pleas were rejected. Following Sia’s complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 78 (stalking), 79 (acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 109 (attempt to murder), along with Section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The SIT was constituted by Police Commissioner Sibash Kaviraj following a notice from the Haryana Commission for Women. ACP Sushila said the chargesheet would be filed in court within a week in accordance with the legal provisions applied in the FIR.