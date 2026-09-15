‘They Were Racing, Performing Stunts’: Accused Driver’s Lawyer On Sia Crash - VIDEO

The lawyer of Kalyan Bainsla, the driver arrested in connection with the Golf Course Road crash involving woman biker Sia, on Tuesday claimed that the incident was a result of negligence and not a hit-and-run.

Speaking to ANI, Bainsla’s advocate Naveen Bainsla alleged that Sia and a group of around 20–30 bikers were racing, speeding and performing stunts on the road. He further claimed that the riders were allegedly provoking other motorists to race or overtake them.

Lawyer denies deliberate collision

According to the lawyer, the collision occurred because of the high speed of the vehicles. He maintained that both the bikers and Bainsla were at fault, but denied that the accused deliberately rammed his car into Sia’s motorcycle.

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The lawyer also rejected allegations that Bainsla was driving under the influence of alcohol, saying the incident took place around 7 am and that he was accompanied by his sister and two cousins.

Attempt-to-murder charge added

The statement came after Gurugram Police arrested Bainsla from Rajgarh in Rajasthan and added Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pertaining to attempt to murder, to the FIR. Police had initially registered a case at Sector 56 police station after a video of the incident went viral.

Bainsla denies intentionally hitting Sia

Bainsla, a gym owner who identifies himself as an international kabaddi player, has denied intentionally hitting Sia. She, however, has maintained that the car followed her, hit her motorcycle and fled the spot.