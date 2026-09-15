Gurugram Hit-and-Run: First Visual Of Accused Driver Kalyan Bainsla After Arrest

Gurugram Police arrested Kalyan Bainsla, the driver allegedly involved in the hit-and-run of woman biker Sia on Golf Course Road, from Dausa in Rajasthan. In the first visual after his arrest, shared by news agency ANI, Bainsala can be seen being escorted by police officials to Gurugram while covering his face with his palm as media personnel filmed him.

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A police team had reached Dausa and apprehended Bainsala following an investigation into the incident. He is expected to be brought to Gurugram for further questioning and legal proceedings.

Attempt-to-murder charge added

The arrest comes days after police added Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to attempt to murder, to the FIR. The section was added after Sia and her family approached the police seeking stringent action against those responsible.

Police had initially registered a case at Sector 56 police station after taking suo motu cognisance of a video showing a car hitting the biker. Investigators later analysed CCTV footage and other evidence before adding the attempt-to-murder charge.

Family alleges deliberate act

Sia’s family has alleged that the incident was deliberate and claimed she identified four people inside the car, including two whose faces she could clearly see. Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam has assured strict action against anyone found guilty.