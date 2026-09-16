Kalyan Land Row: SIT Formed To Probe Alleged Irregular Transfer Of 174 Acres Of Government Grazing Land

The Maharashtra government has ordered a detailed probe into alleged irregularities involving government grazing land across six Kalyan villages | AI Generated Representational Image

Kalyan, September 16, 2026: The Maharashtra government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged irregular transfer of around 174 acres and 22 gunthas of government grazing (Gurcharan) land across six villages in Kalyan tehsil.

The inquiry covers government land in Mangaon, Kole, Katai, Gharivali, Sandap and Usarghar, including its alleged conversion from Occupancy Class-II to Class-I and subsequent sale to developers and other institutions.

The Revenue Department has issued a Government Resolution (GR) directing the SIT to examine the original land records, the procedure followed for transfers and Class-I conversion, calculation and adjustment of unearned income, and the legality of subsequent sale and purchase transactions.

Konkan Divisional Commissioner To Head SIT

The Konkan Divisional Commissioner will head the SIT. Its members include the Thane District Collector, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Commissioner, Chief Executive Officer of the Thane Zilla Parishad, a representative of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Deputy Director of the Land Records Department, Commissioner of Land Records, Deputy Inspector General of the Registration Department and Additional District Collector, Thane.

The Additional District Collector has been appointed as the member secretary of the committee.

Land Records And Mutations Under Scrutiny

According to the government order, the inquiry will cover several survey numbers across the six villages. In Mangaon, survey numbers 71, 75 and 76, covering around 21 acres and 5 gunthas, are under scrutiny. In Kole, survey numbers 76/2 and 77, covering 33 acres and 24 gunthas, have been included.

The inquiry will also cover 4 acres and 30 gunthas in Katai, survey number 99, and around 27 acres and 16 gunthas in Gharivali, covering survey numbers 43, 42/1, 46 and 55. The relevant land parcels in Sandap and Usarghar are also part of the inquiry.

The SIT will examine the legality of entries and mutations recorded in the 7/12 land records, along with orders issued by the tehsildar and sub-divisional officer in connection with the properties.

Transactions With Developers To Be Examined

The probe will also examine transactions involving developers and institutions, including the transfer and subsequent sale and purchase of the government land.

The SIT will determine whether these transactions complied with the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, and other applicable laws and regulations.

If the inquiry establishes encroachment on government land, procedural irregularities or misuse of official position, the SIT will recommend appropriate action against the officials, employees, developers or other persons found responsible. It will also make recommendations regarding further action at the government level concerning the disputed land transfers.

Report To Be Submitted Within 30 Days

The SIT has been directed to conduct a detailed examination of all relevant documents and records and submit a comprehensive final report to the Maharashtra government within 30 days along with its findings and recommendations. Regional offices concerned have been directed to provide the committee with the necessary records and documents.

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Kalyan Tehsildar Vikas Garudkar said the SIT was constituted following directions issued at a meeting chaired by the Revenue Minister on August 19, 2026, to facilitate a comprehensive inquiry into the matter.

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