Kalyan Robbery: Trader Allegedly Assaulted, ₹40 Lakh Cash Stolen On Agra Road; Police Probe Underway | File Pic

Kalyan: Panic gripped Kalyan West on Tuesday afternoon after a trader was allegedly assaulted and robbed of ₹40 lakh on Agra Road while he was on his way to deposit the cash at a bank. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, and the Bazaar Peth police have launched a probe to trace the suspects.

Trader targeted on way to bank

According to the police, Farooque Akhtar, a tobacco and pan masala trader, was travelling from the Waldhuni area towards a bank on Agra Road on an Activa along with his associate. They were carrying ₹40 lakh in cash, which was to be deposited at the bank.

The incident took place at around 1.30 pm on Tuesday when the duo was nearing the bank. According to the complaint, the suspects followed them and, around 100 metres before the bank, near a shoe mall, allegedly rammed their motorcycle into the moving Activa, causing the two-wheeler to fall.

Robbers flee with cash bag

As soon as the Activa fell, the accused allegedly assaulted Akhtar and his associate before snatching the bag containing the cash. When the victims resisted, the accused allegedly threatened them with dire consequences and fled towards the Durgadi Fort.

The daylight robbery created panic in the busy Agra Road area. The incident was recorded by CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity, providing investigators with crucial footage of the suspects and the manner in which the robbery was carried out.

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Police begin investigation

Following the incident, Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Nhayde of Bazaar Peth Police Station reached the spot along with his team and began the investigation. Police have taken the CCTV footage into custody and are examining it to identify and trace the accused.

Two police teams have been formed to track down the suspects, while efforts are also underway to establish their escape route. Police have launched a search operation and are checking CCTV footage from adjoining areas. The investigation is underway.

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