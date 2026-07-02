Kalyan: KDMC Records ₹100.3 Crore Property Tax Collection By June-End, Surpasses Last Year's Figures | File Pic

Kalyan: The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation has recorded a robust start to its property tax collection drive for the financial year 2026-27, collecting ₹100.30 crore by the end of June 2026, significantly surpassing last year's corresponding figure of ₹67.88 crore. Civic officials attributed the impressive collection to the enthusiastic response from taxpayers and the corporation's continued push for digital payments.

The civic body said the strong revenue inflow reflects growing public participation in timely tax payments and is expected to strengthen the corporation's financial position for undertaking infrastructure development and improving civic services across the twin cities.

According to KDMC, property tax bills for the financial year 2026-27 have already been issued to taxpayers and are also available on the corporation's official website for convenient access. Citizens paying their property tax on or before July 31, 2026, are eligible for a 5 per cent rebate on the property tax component, excluding government taxes. In addition, taxpayers making payments through the online mode are entitled to an additional 2 per cent discount, encouraging greater adoption of digital transactions.

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The corporation revealed that 1,19,464 property owners opted for the online payment facility, contributing ₹48.72 crore to the overall collection. Officials said the steady increase in digital payments has made tax collection more efficient while reducing the need for citizens to visit municipal offices.

The figures indicate a substantial improvement over the previous financial year. By the end of June 2025, KDMC had collected ₹67.88 crore in property tax, making this year's collection of ₹100.30 crore a significant increase within the same period.

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Expressing gratitude to taxpayers, the civic administration thanked residents for their cooperation and appealed to remaining property owners to take advantage of the rebate schemes before the July 31 deadline. Officials urged citizens to make use of the online payment facility through the corporation's website or by scanning the QR code printed on their property tax bills, particularly during the ongoing monsoon season.

The corporation maintained that timely payment of property tax plays a vital role in strengthening municipal finances and enables the civic body to undertake development works, improve public infrastructure, and enhance essential services across the Kalyan-Dombivli region. With the rebate window still open, KDMC expects property tax collections to witness a further rise in the coming weeks.

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