Kalyan: KDMC Launches ‘Mission Green’ Drive At Netivali Hill With Tree Plantation And Waste Segregation Campaign

School students and civic officials participated in an environmental awareness campaign at Netivali Hill to promote greener public spaces and responsible waste management | File Photo

Kalyan, October 2, 2026: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), in collaboration with social organisations and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), launched a tree plantation and waste segregation drive at Netivali Hill on Friday under the ‘Mission Green KDMC’ initiative.

Environmental Conservation Drive

The campaign was organised as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, with an emphasis on environmental conservation and responsible waste management. The initiative aims to promote greener public spaces while encouraging citizens to adopt proper waste segregation practices.

The programme carried the message “Save Trees, Save the Environment, Build the Future”, with school students taking out a rally to spread awareness about the importance of protecting the environment.

The event witnessed the participation of MLA Sulabha Gaikwad, MLA Rajesh More, Mayor Harshali Chaudhary, KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goyal, and Standing Committee Chairman Mallesh Shetty.

Officials And Citizens Participate

Corporators Rekha Rajan Chaudhary, Snehal More, Manisha Gaikwad, Hemlata Pawashe, Saroj Rai and Sanjay More were also present, along with other elected representatives, officials, representatives of social organisations, students and a large number of citizens.

The plantation drive focused on increasing green cover at Netivali Hill, while the waste segregation campaign sought to create greater awareness about separating waste at source. Organisers emphasised that community participation is essential for maintaining public spaces and ensuring that environmental initiatives translate into sustained action.

Students Spread Awareness

The participation of schoolchildren added an awareness-oriented dimension to the campaign, with students using the rally to convey the importance of trees, clean surroundings and environmental responsibility.

The ‘Mission Green KDMC’ initiative comes as part of efforts involving the civic administration, corporate participation and civil society groups to strengthen environmental awareness and encourage citizens to contribute to cleaner and greener urban spaces.

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The organisers said such initiatives would help build greater public participation in environmental conservation and reinforce the message that protecting green spaces and managing waste responsibly are shared civic responsibilities.

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